The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is hosting artist Sue Kalseim for two alcohol ink workshops on Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.

These evening workshops are designed to teach participants the basics of alcohol inks as a versatile and beautiful art medium, according to a Cultural Center news release.

On Oct. 20, Kalseim will guide participants in creating one-of-a-kind jewelry, and at the second session she will work with participants to create beautiful handmade cards for the holiday season. Classes will be limited to eight participants. Cost is $40 per class or $70 for both, if paid in advance.

Interested persons are encouraged to contact the Cultural Center as soon as possible to register by calling 218-385-3339 or emailing cheryl@kulcher.org.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.

The Center continues to follow COVID safety guidelines by respectfully requesting unvaccinated visitors to wear masks; and for fully vaccinated visitors, masks are optional. Maximum class size of eight will allow for distancing with tabletop dividers available.

The Cultural Center Gallery & Gift Shop hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Private gallery viewing and tours can be arranged by contacting Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or cheryl@kulcher.org.