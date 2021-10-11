Thursday, Oct. 14
- Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is harvest celebration and the caller is Larry Fruetel.
Enjoy the Hewitt Holiday House Halloween light show from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 515 N Main St., Hewitt.
Friday, Oct. 15
- Chad Lewis will give Kitchigami Regional Library patrons a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. that covers the entire spectrum of Minnesota’s supernatural activity. To register, sign up at krls.org or KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy, or call your local library.
Fear Factory Haunted House at the Wadena County Fairgrounds from 7-11 p.m.; recommended for ages 10 years and older. Tickets are $10.
Wadena County Public Health flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 22 SE Dayton Ave. Call 218-631-7629 to make an appointment, ask questions or see about another appointment time.
Saturday, Oct. 16
- Join Wadena County 4-H in completing four Galactic Quests, including the astro adventure board game, stellar optics (build a telescope), cosmic claw (engineer a mechanical arm) and cyber satellite (learn about cyber security and decoding). The camp is at the Wadena County Fairgrounds 4-H building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 with lunch included. You can sign up on the Wadena County 4-H Facebook page.
Fear Factory Haunted House at the Wadena County Fairgrounds from 7-11 p.m.; recommended for ages 10 years and older. Tickets are $10.
Tri-County Health Care flu shot clinic from 7 a.m. to noon at the Wadena clinic. Call 218-631-3510 for an appointment; walk-in appointments are available.
Sebeka United Methodist Church fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with vendors, crafts, jar bar, baked and canned goods and a soup and sandwich lunch at 100 S Jefferson Ave., Sebeka.
Monday, Oct. 18
Wadena School board meets at 5:30 p.m. at Robertson Theatre at Wadena Middle/High School.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
- Wadena County Commision meets at 9 a.m. at the Wadena City Hall.
- Community "Mental Health, End the Stigma" conversation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Aaron Kuhn, Wadena-Deer Creek Schools Superintendent Lee Westrum, Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz and Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr. Cost is $10; you can register for the event at UWOTW.org or by calling 218-736-5147.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Tri-County Health Care flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Henning clinic. Call 218-583-2953 for an appointment; walk-in appointments are available.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
- For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.