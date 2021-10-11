Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is harvest celebration and the caller is Larry Fruetel.

Enjoy the Hewitt Holiday House Halloween light show from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 515 N Main St., Hewitt.

Friday, Oct. 15

Chad Lewis will give Kitchigami Regional Library patrons a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. that covers the entire spectrum of Minnesota’s supernatural activity. To register, sign up at krls.org or KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy, or call your local library.

Fear Factory Haunted House at the Wadena County Fairgrounds from 7-11 p.m.; recommended for ages 10 years and older. Tickets are $10.

Wadena County Public Health flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 22 SE Dayton Ave. Call 218-631-7629 to make an appointment, ask questions or see about another appointment time.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Join Wadena County 4-H in completing four Galactic Quests, including the astro adventure board game, stellar optics (build a telescope), cosmic claw (engineer a mechanical arm) and cyber satellite (learn about cyber security and decoding). The camp is at the Wadena County Fairgrounds 4-H building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 with lunch included. You can sign up on the Wadena County 4-H Facebook page.

Tri-County Health Care flu shot clinic from 7 a.m. to noon at the Wadena clinic. Call 218-631-3510 for an appointment; walk-in appointments are available.

Sebeka United Methodist Church fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with vendors, crafts, jar bar, baked and canned goods and a soup and sandwich lunch at 100 S Jefferson Ave., Sebeka.

Monday, Oct. 18

Wadena School board meets at 5:30 p.m. at Robertson Theatre at Wadena Middle/High School.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Wadena County Commision meets at 9 a.m. at the Wadena City Hall.

Community "Mental Health, End the Stigma" conversation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with Father Aaron Kuhn, Wadena-Deer Creek Schools Superintendent Lee Westrum, Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz and Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr. Cost is $10; you can register for the event at UWOTW.org or by calling 218-736-5147.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Tri-County Health Care flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Henning clinic. Call 218-583-2953 for an appointment; walk-in appointments are available.

