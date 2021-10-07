The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is presenting artist Kristen Anderson’s series of work “Restorative Loops” in their gallery through Nov. 6.

The series of 11 felted 'paintings' are an example of the felting process. It represents a personal exploration of relationships Anderson developed over time with elements in the natural world, according to a Cultural Center news release. These relationships have formed circles of connection and reciprocity.

Anderson is a fiber artist, creating wool felt tapestries and rugs using a traditional wet felting technique. The scraps from her work allow for additional experiments with wool, which become textural hangings and sculptural objects. Her hand work focuses on connection to both the natural world and the inner self.

She works in her Bigfork, Minn. studio located in the Chippewa National Forest, where she balances studio work, farming and volunteering as a forest technician at the Marcell Experimental Forest. Anderson received her B.A. in Biology and Art from St. Olaf College and has studied with artist Mary Reichert at Otlak Felt Studio.

She learned to felt at a spinning rendezvous over 20 years ago and dabbled in it for years before devoting a deeper commitment to studio work about seven years ago. She has had solo exhibits of her tapestries and has contributed work to numerous group shows in northern Minnesota. More information is available on her website at cardamomstudio.org.

A closing reception featuring fiber arts demonstrations and a chance to meet artist Kristen Anderson is planned for Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This reception is open to all and free to attend, with light refreshments available.

The Cultural Center Gallery & Gift Shop hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Private gallery viewing and tours can be arranged by contacting Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or cheryl@kulcher.org. The Gallery is always free to see and open to all.

For more information, please contact the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339, info@kulcher.org, www.kulcher.org or on Facebook.