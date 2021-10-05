With the message of fire prevention from the Wadena Fire Department, community members learned how to put out fires, escape a fire and checked out the fire trucks during an open house Monday, Oct. 4, at the Wadena Fire Department.

As children went through the fire simulation, they looked for a window to get out of with the help of firefighters, then to get to a safe place and call 911. Firefighters also reminded attendees to smother and remove the oxygen from a burning pot by using a cover instead of water. The water could cause increasing flames as it mixes with the oil in the pot. It is best to leave the cover on and turn the burner off if you can safely do so. Make sure to also call 911.

Children and adults also learned the PASS method of using a fire extinguisher to put out a fire. Firefighters recommended being eight feet away then pulling the pin, aiming at the base of the fire, squeezing the lever and sweeping from side to side.

A special puppet show, “Cats in the Kitchen,” also shared the message of fire prevention through a real-life story of a smoking kettle in writer Lisa Winter’s kitchen. The story follows Wally and Arrow, Winter’s cats, when she was late for church one morning and forgot to feed them. The cats explored all throughout the kitchen and turned on the stove, where a tea kettle was sitting, and smoke began to fill the kitchen. There were no flames when Winter returned, though the rubber from the kettle took about a month to get off the stove.

“It was very scary because I opened the kitchen door and there were the cats huddled by the door and it was all smoke. But nothing was burning,” Winter described. “That rubber on that tea kettle had, exactly in the play, had melted and smoked all over but there were no flames.”

You can follow the Wadena Fire Department on Facebook for safety tips throughout the week.