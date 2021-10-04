Public meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center executive meeting room to hear from the community concerning the arts and artisan projects; artists, craftspeople, artisans and people interested in bringing more arts into the community are invited to attend.

Friday, Oct. 8

Fear Factory Haunted House at the Wadena County Fairgrounds open from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. Tickets are $10. Recommended for 10 years old and above.

Someplace Safe chili, cinnamon rolls and raffle drawing at the Wadena VFW from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is a free-will offering that is available for dine-in or takeout.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Make a run from zombies in the Wadena Zombie Run at Blacks Grove Park starting at 11 a.m. You can register by calling the Chamber at 218-632-7704 or emailing chamber@wadenacoc.com.

National 4-H Week culminates with a family fun event at the Wadena County Fairgrounds from 4-7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Wadena County 4-H Clubs and will include a variety of fun and games for youth of all ages.

Landmark Center Pie and Pumpkin Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take in the free activities including pumpkin painting, scribble booth activities and live Bluegrass music by "The Skally Line." New York Mills Otter Berry Farm night maze (family friendly) starting at 7:30 p.m. with the last maze entrance at 9:30 p.m. Kids 5-years-old and younger are free and 6+ are $10. Make sure to bring your own flashlight.

starting at 7:30 p.m. with the last maze entrance at 9:30 p.m. Kids 5-years-old and younger are free and 6+ are $10. Make sure to bring your own flashlight. Wadena County Republican Fall Festival is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is harvest celebration and the caller is Larry Fruetel.

Friday, Oct. 15

Chad Lewis will give Kitchigami Regional Library patrons a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. that covers the entire spectrum of Minnesota’s supernatural activity. To register, sign up at www.krls.org or KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy, or call your local library.

Standing dates