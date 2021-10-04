Thursday, Oct. 7
Public meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center executive meeting room to hear from the community concerning the arts and artisan projects; artists, craftspeople, artisans and people interested in bringing more arts into the community are invited to attend.
Friday, Oct. 8
- Fear Factory Haunted House at the Wadena County Fairgrounds open from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. Tickets are $10. Recommended for 10 years old and above.
Someplace Safe chili, cinnamon rolls and raffle drawing at the Wadena VFW from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is a free-will offering that is available for dine-in or takeout.
Saturday, Oct. 9
- Make a run from zombies in the Wadena Zombie Run at Blacks Grove Park starting at 11 a.m. You can register by calling the Chamber at 218-632-7704 or emailing chamber@wadenacoc.com.
- National 4-H Week culminates with a family fun event at the Wadena County Fairgrounds from 4-7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Wadena County 4-H Clubs and will include a variety of fun and games for youth of all ages.
- Henning Landmark Center Pie and Pumpkin Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Take in the free activities including pumpkin painting, scribble booth activities and live Bluegrass music by "The Skally Line."
- New York Mills Otter Berry Farm night maze (family friendly) starting at 7:30 p.m. with the last maze entrance at 9:30 p.m. Kids 5-years-old and younger are free and 6+ are $10. Make sure to bring your own flashlight.
Wadena County Republican Fall Festival is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Call 218-894-1899 for more information.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is harvest celebration and the caller is Larry Fruetel.
Friday, Oct. 15
Chad Lewis will give Kitchigami Regional Library patrons a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. that covers the entire spectrum of Minnesota’s supernatural activity. To register, sign up at www.krls.org or KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy, or call your local library.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
- For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.