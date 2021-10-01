While the leaves are quickly leaving the trees more than changing colors, fall is here. You can keep shuffling your feet through those leaves and spotting the one lone fall-tinted tree but there's also plenty of fun to enjoy in the area.

Wadena

Zombie Run

Start the month of October with a dose of zombies at the Wadena Zombie Run at Blacks Grove Park starting at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9. Registration opens at 10 a.m. You can register by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 218-632-7704 or emailing chamber@wadenacoc.com.

Fear Factory Haunted House

You'll want to come ready to be scared for this one with $10 tickets for sale at the Wadena County Fairgrounds. The haunted house is open Oct. 8, 9, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31 from 7-11 p.m. each night. Baby's Bagels will also be selling food. The haunted house is recommended for ages 10 years and older.

Richter Pumpkin Patch

Searching for a pumpkin or gourd? You'll want to spot the pumpkin signs to be on your way to the “Pumpkin People,” Ruth and Larry Richter, off Hwys 29 and 75 at 32071 633rd Ave., Wadena. The patch is open in October with a money box available for people stopping by anytime. You might even meet the Richters on the weekend.

Verndale

Head out for a fun time with friends, games and winning candy at the Verndale Family Life Church fall festival. The festival is Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

New York Mills

Otter Berry Farm

You can take in just about everything fall-related at Otter Berry Farm with pumpkins, gourds, raspberries, a corn maze, animals, tractor, straw bale maze, hay rides, corn pit and food. The farm is open on weekends through Oct. 31; Saturday is 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday is 1-5 p.m. Kids 5-years-old and younger are free, 6-12 year olds are $5 and 13+ are $8. If you're only there for the purchasing pumpkins, no admission fee is necessary.

Night mazes that are family friendly, not haunted are on Oct. 9 and 22 starting at 7:30 p.m. with the last maze entrance at 9:30 p.m. This event will be canceled if there is rain or bad weather. Kids 5-years-old and younger are free and 6+ are $10. Make sure to bring your own flashlight.

Ghost Story Live Performance

Want to hear a haunting story? The Crocus Hill Ghost Story is a macabre tale of a house possessed, accompanied by a wildly evocative and colorful score performed live on Oct. 22 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the New York Mills Cultural Center. The story is by Zeitgeist, composer/flutist Julie Johnson, writer Cheri Johnson, filmmaker DJ Mendel and narrator KrisAnne Weiss.

The work explores the complex relationship between two longtime friends and the evolution of their relationship as they experience a haunting as inspired by the author’s experiences living in a St. Paul mansion during the 1980s. The performance is recommended for teenagers and older. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

New York Mills Community Halloween Party

Meander indoors and outdoors at the Cultural Center for a kids Halloween party on Oct. 30 from 12-3 p.m. There will be crafts and games.





Staples

Fall Fest

Your one stop shop for all fall activities is on Oct. 30 at Pine Grove Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin pie eating contest, hay rides, a pumpkin patch, bounce house, face painting, kids activities and a chili cook-off. You can also load up on treats with businesses on Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Holst Acres

The daring scares are back at the "Haunted Hollow" with a haunted house and hay ride of four haunted buildings at 29075 Todd Line Road, Staples. You can get your scare on from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30. The haunted house is recommended for ages 13 years old and above. Tickets are $12 each. Popcorn, fresh-roasted nuts, hot chocolate and other concessions will also be available for purchase.

Hewitt

The Halloween light show at the Hewitt Holiday House is back with 30 minutes of Halloween songs for all ages to enjoy. The show runs through Oct. 31 at 515 N Main St., Hewitt. Show times are from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. Tune in to 105.3 F.M. All donations will go to the Bertha Area Food Shelf.

Henning

Pie & Pumpkin Oktoberfest

Dig into the tasty treats of fresh baked pies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Henning Landmark Center Pie and Pumpkin Oktoberfest on Oct. 9. Take in the free activities including pumpkin painting, scribble booth activities and live Bluegrass music by "The Skally Line."

Haunted House

If you're looking for some thrills, the Henning Haunted House is open Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30 from 7-10 p.m. at 606 2nd Street, Henning. Tickets are $5. The haunted house is recommended for ages 10 years old and above. The Henning Lions Club will also be offering food for purchase from 6-9 p.m. at the Henning Community Center.