United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena counties is hosting a community conversation about mental health on Oct. 19.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 514 SE 1st Street, Wadena. The cost is $10, which includes lunch, materials and resources.

The goal is to create open conversations about mental health one conversation at a time. The public is welcome to join the conversation and hear from local community advisors on exploring the impact of mental health in our community, along with learning about awareness and access resources.

The community panelists include:

Father Aaron Kuhn, St. Ann’s Catholic Church

Lee Westrum, Wadena-Deer Creek Schools Superintendent

Naomi Plautz, Wadena Chief of Police

Michael Carr, Wadena County Sheriff

You can register for the event at UWOTW.org or by calling 218-736-5147.