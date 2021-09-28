Friday, Oct. 1
- Startling Prophecies for America at 6:30 p.m. at Wadena Seventh Day Adventist Church, 14711 125th Ave, Wadena. Programs continue Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.
- Wadena Roller Rink opens for the season from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday nights. The rink is at 16187 N Hwy 71, Wadena.
Sunday, Oct. 3
- St. Frederick's Catholic Church in Verndale will hold their annual fall breakfast, bake, produce sale and raffle from 8 a.m. to noon. The meal includes pancakes, French toast, ham, scrambled eggs and more. Meal is free-will and there's a raffle drawing.
- Wadena County 4-H will kick off the week with their annual fall awards banquet at 6 p.m. Active 4-H members will be recognized for their accomplishments throughout the year.
Monday, Oct. 4
Wadena Fire Department annual open house from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Everybody's welcome to the First Tuesday dance from 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena VFW.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Public meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center executive meeting room to hear from the community concerning the arts and artisan projects; artists, craftspeople, artisans and people interested in bringing more arts into the community are invited to attend.
Saturday, Oct. 9
- Make a run from zombies in the Wadena Zombie Run at Blacks Grove Park starting at 11 a.m. You can register by calling the Chamber at 218-632-7704 or emailing chamber@wadenacoc.com.
- National 4-H Week culminates with a family fun event at the Wadena County Fairgrounds from 4-7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Wadena County 4-H Clubs and will include a variety of fun and games for youth of all ages.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
- For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.