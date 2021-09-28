Startling Prophecies for America at 6:30 p.m. at Wadena Seventh Day Adventist Church, 14711 125th Ave, Wadena. Programs continue Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.

Wadena Roller Rink opens for the season from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Friday nights. The rink is at 16187 N Hwy 71, Wadena.



Sunday, Oct. 3

St. Frederick's Catholic Church in Verndale will hold their annual fall breakfast, bake, produce sale and raffle from 8 a.m. to noon. The meal includes pancakes, French toast, ham, scrambled eggs and more. Meal is free-will and there's a raffle drawing.

Wadena County 4-H will kick off the week with their annual fall awards banquet at 6 p.m. Active 4-H members will be recognized for their accomplishments throughout the year.

Monday, Oct. 4

Wadena Fire Department annual open house from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Everybody's welcome to the First Tuesday dance from 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena VFW.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Public meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Maslowski Wellness & Research Center executive meeting room to hear from the community concerning the arts and artisan projects; artists, craftspeople, artisans and people interested in bringing more arts into the community are invited to attend.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Make a run from zombies in the Wadena Zombie Run at Blacks Grove Park starting at 11 a.m. You can register by calling the Chamber at 218-632-7704 or emailing chamber@wadenacoc.com.

National 4-H Week culminates with a family fun event at the Wadena County Fairgrounds from 4-7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Wadena County 4-H Clubs and will include a variety of fun and games for youth of all ages.

Standing dates