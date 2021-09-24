With an edge of one vote, James Weaver and Valerie Ness of Tony's Transfer enjoyed the beautiful evening serving up chili and their mini-cornbread. Weaver made both items with a few of the portions worked on the night before, otherwise the chili stewed for about an hour.

Although crowds came out in smaller numbers, most contestants just about finished off their large batches of chili. KWAD 920 AM and the Wadena Pioneer Journal tied for second in the Wadena Chamber of Commerce event. There were 13 different businesses and organizations serving up hot cups of chili for free.