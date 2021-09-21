The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is presenting the Dylan Doyle Band as the first concert in its fall series on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. The concert is a special album release event.

Gritty guitar and poetic songwriting will be brought together with a powerful stage presence, as the Dylan Doyle Band entertains music fans of all ages throughout the evening. Southern born and Northern raised, Doyle has been steeped in everything from Bob Dylan, Wes Montgomery and Bill Withers to John Prine, Jimi Hendrix and The Band, according to a Cultural Center news release. From this comes a unique musical interpretation that lies somewhere within the delta of roots, rock and jazz, giving him a style that defies classification.

Doyle has been touring nationally since the age of 15, compiling nearly a decade of experience entertaining crowds and a plethora of stories from the road to share with attendees.

If weather allows, the concert will be held outdoors on the back deck / parking lot area of the center. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets; center folding chairs and patio heaters will also be available. If the weather is undesirable, the concert may be moved indoors. The Center will post updates on their Facebook page and website.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door ($2 discount for members), and $5 for students. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cash bar and light refreshments available. This concert is sponsored by Twilight Jams Entertainment.

The Cultural Center continues to follow CDC and MDH guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks remain recommended indoors for unvaccinated people; the Center will continue to adapt our guidelines as needed to keep our community safe.

This event is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

For more information, call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit the center's website at www.kulcher.org.

