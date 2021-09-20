The Economic Alliance is teaming up with Five Wings Arts Council and Springboard for the Arts to offer the workshop "E-Commerce Basics for Rural Artists and Makers." This free online workshop will be held on Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Attendees will learn how to set up and run an online store for their artwork and creative goods. This workshop will explore the pluses and minuses of popular platforms like Big Cartel, Etsy, Shopify and Squarespace as well as print-on-demand platforms like Fine Arts America and Red Bubble. It will also have a special emphasis on the challenges and opportunities for artists in rural communities, including shipping, broadband internet access and local tax issues, according to an Economic Alliance news release.

Leading the workshop will be Andy Sturdevant, artist resource director with Springboard for the Arts. Springboard is an economic and community development organization for artists. Their mission is to cultivate vibrant communities by connecting artists with the skills, information, and services they need to make a living and a life, according to the release.

To register, visit springboardforthearts.org/ecommerce.

"E-Commerce Basics for Rural Artists and Makers" is sponsored by the Economic Alliance and Five Wings Arts Council. The Economic Alliance is the economic development corporation that serves Wadena County with the vision to make these communities the best place to do business. FWAC encourages and promotes arts creation, appreciation and education through grant programs and technical assistance to enhance the quality of life for Minnesota residents in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena Counties.