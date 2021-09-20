The Wadena Veterans Park Association is raising funds to help them expand and maintain their park in Wadena.

You can help them raise funds by attending a free-will offering dinner starting at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24, followed by a live raffle drawing at 9 p.m., all at the Wadena VFW.

The raffle drawing is the culmination of selling raffle tickets all summer long. Among those items to be raffled are a 2021 Polaris Ranger 570; a 5x5 deer stand; Henry Big Boy .44 mag; or $250.

Wadena VFW Post Commander Phil Thoennes said the funds raised with this event and raffle go to help the Veteran’s Park continue with their plans of expansion at the park. Currently the park includes a memorial to those veterans who have served and those who have died. There are flags honoring each of the military services. A wall remembers veterans from Wadena County, while pavers remember veterans from all over.

One big plan for the park is the installation of a military vehicle. They are not sure what they will get or when, but Thoennes said a tank would be most feasible. They can get such an item for free, however, they must pay to get it here and installed properly.

Thoennes said the group also hopes to get the museum building, which is also in the park, opened by next year.

While the Veteran’s Park Association pays for names of deceased veterans to be added, individuals pay for the pavers. If someone wants to purchase a paver, they can find a form at the Wadena VFW.