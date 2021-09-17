Gatekeeper training for suicide prevention will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. A gatekeeper is "someone in a position to recognize a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be contemplating suicide." People such as friends, parents, neighbors, teachers, ministers, nurses, police officers, caseworkers and many others can be gatekeepers.

People attending will learn how to recognize the warning signs of suicide crisis and how to "Question, Persuade, and Refer" someone to help.

A community resource fair will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a short welcome and the screening of the the movie "My Ascension," a documentary movie to spread hope and fight suicide. The film is recommended for people 18 years old and above or 16 years old with a parent or guardian.

A panel discussion will follow the film to discuss how mental health issues affect the community, what individuals can do to fight the stigma surrounding this national epidemic and support those facing mental health challenges with local organizations and community members involved in the fight against the stigma of mental illness and suicide.

All events are free but due to limited seating, registration is required. You can register online at qpr-wadena1.eventbrite.com and my-ascension-wadena.eventbrite.com. Separate registrations for each event are needed.

The events are hosted by Heart and Mind Connection, Wadena-Deer Creek Schools and Eagle's Healing Nest.

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide or self-harm, or is experiencing anxiety, depression, is upset, or needs to talk, there are people who want to help: