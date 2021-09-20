Thursday, Sept. 23
- Kendall Qualls will speak at 5:30 p.m at the Timbers Event Center in Staples. The event is sponsored by Crossroads Conservatives. To help with planning, reservations would be appreciated. RSVPs may be directed to Diane Carlson at 218-296-1348
- Taste free samples of lots of varieties at the Wadena chili cook-off from 3-6 p.m. in downtown Wadena.
- The Batcher Block Opera House is hosting a bonding tour of the building at 11:15 a.m. with House Representative John Poston. RSVP to attend by emailing Melissa Wyman at mwyman@ci.staples.mn.us.
Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is first anniversary of the 50th anniversary and the caller is Larry Johansen.
Friday, Sept. 24
- Community blood drive at the New Life Church of God in Bertha from noon to 5:30 p.m. Donors schedule a blood donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, by downloading the Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
- Wadena Veterans Park free-will dinner at 6 p.m. followed by raffle drawing at 9 p.m. at the Wadena VFW.
Saturday, Sept. 25
- Princess Warrior 5K. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., 5K starts at 10 a.m., events to follow.
- Demo derby at the Wadena County fairgrounds at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 and those 8 years old and younger are free.
- Celebrate Oktoberfest in Burlington Northern Park from 4-11 p.m. with games and crafts, authentic German food from Oma's Bakery, pie eating and costume contests and music.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Join a free yoga session with Tri-County Health Care's Change Your Weighs support group at 5 p.m. Yoga mats will be available or you may bring your own. You can register on the Tri-County website or call 218-632-7113.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Flu shot clinic for people 65+ at the Tri-County Health Care's Bertha clinic from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. You can call the clinic at 218-924-2250 for an appointment. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but walk-in appointments are available.
Sunday, Oct. 3
St. Frederick's Catholic Church in Verndale will hold their annual fall breakfast, bake, produce sale and raffle from 8 a.m. to noon. The meal includes pancakes, French toast, ham, scrambled eggs and more. Meal is free-will and there's a raffle drawing.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
- For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.