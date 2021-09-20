Kendall Qualls will speak at 5:30 p.m at the Timbers Event Center in Staples. The event is sponsored by Crossroads Conservatives. To help with planning, reservations would be appreciated. RSVPs may be directed to Diane Carlson at 218-296-1348

Taste free samples of lots of varieties at the Wadena chili cook-off from 3-6 p.m. in downtown Wadena.

The Batcher Block Opera House is hosting a bonding tour of the building at 11:15 a.m. with House Representative John Poston. RSVP to attend by emailing Melissa Wyman at mwyman@ci.staples.mn.us.

Wadena Whirlaways Square dance at the Staples Community Center, 425 4th St. NE from 7:30-10 p.m. The theme is first anniversary of the 50th anniversary and the caller is Larry Johansen.

Friday, Sept. 24

Community blood drive at the New Life Church of God in Bertha from noon to 5:30 p.m. Donors schedule a blood donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, by downloading the Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Wadena Veterans Park free-will dinner at 6 p.m. followed by raffle drawing at 9 p.m. at the Wadena VFW.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Princess Warrior 5K. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., 5K starts at 10 a.m., events to follow.

Demo derby at the Wadena County fairgrounds at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 and those 8 years old and younger are free.

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Burlington Northern Park from 4-11 p.m. with games and crafts, authentic German food from Oma's Bakery, pie eating and costume contests and music.



Tuesday, Sept. 28

Join a free yoga session with Tri-County Health Care's Change Your Weighs support group at 5 p.m. Yoga mats will be available or you may bring your own. You can register on the Tri-County website or call 218-632-7113.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Flu shot clinic for people 65+ at the Tri-County Health Care's Bertha clinic from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. You can call the clinic at 218-924-2250 for an appointment. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but walk-in appointments are available.

Sunday, Oct. 3

St. Frederick's Catholic Church in Verndale will hold their annual fall breakfast, bake, produce sale and raffle from 8 a.m. to noon. The meal includes pancakes, French toast, ham, scrambled eggs and more. Meal is free-will and there's a raffle drawing.

