The Wadena County Ag Society isn't done entertaining just yet as they host the first Spuds and Spurs event this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18 at the Wadena County Fairgrounds.

Highlights of the event include Wojo's Rodeo both nights at 6 p.m. along with a make-your-own potato bar. The potatoes come from a sponsorship from RD Offutt Farms, which is donating 500 pounds of spuds to the cause.

If rodeos aren't your thing, other happenings will include a flea market, business vendors, food vendors, live music, live demonstrations, a bean bag tournament, archery art and other family activities. The Friday night live band includes Two Week Notice performing at 9 p.m., after the rodeo. The flea and vendor market is open noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

While it's free to enter the grounds, the rodeo performance tickets are $15 per person with those age 8 and under free.

There's still time to join the fun with your own vendor booth. Contact a Wadena County Ag Society board member or message them on their Facebook page at Wadena County Fair. You can even be a part of the rodeo by contacting Dana at 218-689-1799.