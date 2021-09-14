Poems and stories with Bernice Johnson at the New York Mills Cultural Center from 5-6 p.m. with light refreshments available.

Friday, Sept. 17

Celebrate Spuds and Spurs with the Wojo Rodeo at 6 p.m. the Wadena County fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday along with a make your own potato bar. There will also be a flea market, food, beanbag tournament, archery art and kids and family activities.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Tri-County Health Care flu shot clinic for people 65+ at the Wadena clinic from 7 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-631-3510. Walk-in appointments are also available.

Sunday, Sept. 19

St. Ann's family festival with mass at 10 a.m. followed by a pork loin dinner, silent auction, grocery walk, bingo, barrel train rides until 2 p.m.

