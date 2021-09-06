Thursday, Sept. 9
The Wadena Senior Center is closed now through Sept. 12.
- Enjoy Polka daze in Ottertail from Thursday to Saturday at the big tent across from water tower. For more information, email mamonson@arvig.net or call 218-639-2760.
Friday, Sept. 10
- From Sept. 10-16, the Whiskey Creek Film Festival will sponsor showings of "12 Mighty Orphans" and "Stillwater" at the Cozy Theatre. Check the festival website for information on screening times.
- Household hazardous waste collection in New York Mills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 118 N Main Ave. Check the Otter Tail County website for a complete list of acceptable products. No business waste accepted.
Red, white and blue ecumenical service honoring police, fire, EMS and medical personnel at 5:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Church, Wadena.
The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a dance at the Century School in Park Rapids from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. The caller will be Phil Miller. Spectators are welcome. For more information, contact Karen at 218-252-3853.
Saturday, Sept. 11
- Minnesota Trappers Association will be holding a Trappers Education Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The class takes place at Dennis Meek's residence located at 34999 640th Ave., Wadena. Pre-registration is required. Contact Duane Schmitz at 218-631-4988 to register, or with any questions. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1989, that has never purchased a trapper's License and would like to, must take a trappers education course.
- Farm pull with antique out of field, hot farm, modified and pickup classes at the Wadena County Fairgrounds starting at 1 p.m. The rules are available on the fairgrounds Facebook page or call Ryan Tichy at 218-639-5325 with questions. Tickets are online and at the gate.
- Wadena Assembly of God Church is celebrating 75 years with meals, memory times, pastors reflecting, worship time and a special preacher on Sunday. More details are available on their Facebook page.
- BookEnds online with author Traci Lambrecht at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
- For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.