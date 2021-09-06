Thursday, Sept. 9

  • The Wadena Senior Center is closed now through Sept. 12.

  • Enjoy Polka daze in Ottertail from Thursday to Saturday at the big tent across from water tower. For more information, email mamonson@arvig.net or call 218-639-2760.

Friday, Sept. 10

  • From Sept. 10-16, the Whiskey Creek Film Festival will sponsor showings of "12 Mighty Orphans" and "Stillwater" at the Cozy Theatre. Check the festival website for information on screening times.
  • Household hazardous waste collection in New York Mills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 118 N Main Ave. Check the Otter Tail County website for a complete list of acceptable products. No business waste accepted.

  • Red, white and blue ecumenical service honoring police, fire, EMS and medical personnel at 5:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Church, Wadena.

  • The Park Rapids Friendly Squares will host a dance at the Century School in Park Rapids from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. The caller will be Phil Miller. Spectators are welcome. For more information, contact Karen at 218-252-3853.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Newsletter signup for email alerts
  • Minnesota Trappers Association will be holding a Trappers Education Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The class takes place at Dennis Meek's residence located at 34999 640th Ave., Wadena. Pre-registration is required. Contact Duane Schmitz at 218-631-4988 to register, or with any questions. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1989, that has never purchased a trapper's License and would like to, must take a trappers education course.
  • Farm pull with antique out of field, hot farm, modified and pickup classes at the Wadena County Fairgrounds starting at 1 p.m. The rules are available on the fairgrounds Facebook page or call Ryan Tichy at 218-639-5325 with questions. Tickets are online and at the gate.
  • Wadena Assembly of God Church is celebrating 75 years with meals, memory times, pastors reflecting, worship time and a special preacher on Sunday. More details are available on their Facebook page.
  • BookEnds online with author Traci Lambrecht at 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.

Standing dates

  • Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
  • Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
  • Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
  • Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
  • Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
  • Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
  • Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
  • Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
  • Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
  • For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
  • Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.