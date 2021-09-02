The 11th Annual Polka Daze is returning to Ottertail for 2021. Sponsored by the Ottertail Lions, Polka Daze will start Thursday, Sept. 9 and carry on to Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 for three days of celebrations.

A large wooden dance floor under the shade of a tent will be filled with people dancing to live music. All bands performing at Polka Daze will play waltz, two step, polka, country and a variety of other music.

The music schedule for Polka Daze is as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 9 ($7 admission)

Eric’s Dance Band



Friday, Sept. 10 ($16 admission)

Leon Olsen















Nate Fredickson Band















Saturday, Sept. 11 ($16 admission)

Jerry’s Dance Band















George’s Concertina Band















Free camper space is available, but there are no hookups. Food, beer and set-ups will be served by the Ottertail Lions from 12-8 p.m. Polka Daze is BYOB.

Ottertail is located 12 miles south of Perham on Hwy 78 then one mile east on Hwy 108. Look for the big tent across from the water tower. For more information, contact 218-639-2760 or mamonson@arvig.net