The weekend's main event, the Pig N' Wing Challenge, could have been completely drowned by the rains that were so needed Saturday, Aug. 28. Instead, the weather held out just enough to let in the crowds to bask in the sweet smoke and allow for another great year for the Wadena Lions end of summer bash.
Hundreds showed up to finish off the ribs and wings that competitors brought. Winners of the challenge were announced just in time before a downpour had people running for cover.
Winners of the 2021 event include:
Wings
- 3rd place: Smoke Addiction BBQ
- 2nd place: Wrecking Crew BBQ
- 1st place: Uff-Da Grillin’ Team
Peep’s Choice Uf-Da Grillin Team
Ribs
- 3rd place: In Tents Griller
- 2nd place: 56 BBQ
- 1st place: Got Er Smokin BBQ
Peep’s Choice Smokaholics
Car Show
- 1st place: Dale Robinson ’71 Chevelle
- 2nd place: Brandi Anderson ’68 Firebird
- 3rd Place: Denny Richter ’65 GTO