The Wadena Senior Center is closed now through Sept. 12.

Thursday, Sept. 9

Enjoy Polka daze in Ottertail from Thursday to Saturday at the big tent across from water tower. For more information, email mamonson@arvig.net or call 218-639-2760.

Friday, Sept. 10

From Sept. 10-16, the Whiskey Creek Film Festival will sponsor showings of "12 Mighty Orphans" and "Stillwater" at the Cozy Theatre. Check the festival website for information on screening times.

Household hazardous waste collection in New York Mills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 118 N Main Ave. Check the Otter Tail County website for a complete list of acceptable products. No business waste accepted.



Red, white and blue ecumenical service honoring police, fire, EMS and medical personnel at 5:30 p.m. at St. Ann's Church, Wadena.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Minnesota Trappers Association will be holding a Trappers Education Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The class takes place at Dennis Meek's residence located at 34999 640th Ave., Wadena. Pre-registration is required. Contact Duane Schmitz at 218-631-4988 to register, or with any questions. Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1989, that has never purchased a trapper's License and would like to, must take a trappers education course.

Farm pull with antique out of field, hot farm, modified and pickup classes at the Wadena County Fairgrounds starting at 1 p.m. The rules are available on the fairgrounds Facebook page or call Ryan Tichy at 218-639-5325 with questions. Tickets are online and at the gate.

Wadena Assembly of God Church is celebrating 75 years with meals, memory times, pastors reflecting, worship time and a special preacher on Sunday. More details are available on their Facebook page.

