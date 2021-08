The Minnesota Trappers Association will be holding a Trappers Education Course on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The class will take place at Dennis Meek’s residence located at 34999 640th Ave. in Wadena. Pre-registration is required. Contact Duane Schmitz at 218-631-4988 to register or with any questions.

Anyone born after Dec. 31, 1989, who's never purchased a Trappers License and would like to must take a Trappers Education Course.