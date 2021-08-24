There were far more wheels than wings present at the 14th annual Wings and Wheels Over Wadena Fly/Drive In and Community Day Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Wadena Airport.

A light rain, wind and cooler temps kept plane traffic to a minimum, though a few planes still came out to offer at least a few people some views over the area.

The Wadena Area Chamber of Commerce kept busy serving breakfast to all those in attendance. Kids did not seem to mind the cool day as bounce houses welcomed them to the outdoors. Several tables full of prizes also awaited kids that entered a free raffle. The Wadena Pilot's Association awarded prizes to all kids as well as prizes for top placing cars at the car show.