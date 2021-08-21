Bluffton families hit the ground running with a soaking wet kickball event on Friday night.

With a light rain at the start of the game, about 20 kids played on through the pouring rain. And when the heavy rain continued, they ran the bases and slid in the puddles and mud at the baseball field.

The car show and band at DJ's Powerhouse were canceled, though people could still enjoy burgers, brats and potato salad.

In Wadena, the amazing amount of rain brought flooded streets.

Here’s the Bluffton Hometown Days schedule for Saturday:

7 a.m. to noon Wings & Wheels over Wadena at the airport

9 a.m. Bluffton 5K Eagle Run/Walk, meet at Saint John’s Catholic Church

9 a.m. Sand Volleyball Tournament

Noon First mosquito hunt clue posted at the community center

1-6 p.m. Kids activities including inflatables, coin scramble, pedal pull, sidewalk chalk art contest and bike giveaway

3 p.m. Parade

4 p.m. Bean Bag Tournament

4 p.m. Eric’s Dance Band in the community center

7 p.m. Raffle Drawing

7:30-9:30 p.m. United States Axe throwing in benefit of Bluffton Fire Department

8 p.m. to midnight Street Dance with Junk FM