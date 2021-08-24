Sign up on the Red Cross website to donate blood at Trinity Lutheran Church, 424 E Gilman Street, New York Mills from 1-7 p.m. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 for an appointment.

Friday, Aug. 27

You can also sign up to donate blood at the Wadena Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, 17 SW 5th Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central Lakes College Staples Ag & Energy Center field day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be ride ‘n drive opportunities, workshops, kids program, drone flight demonstrations, garden tour, indoor food growing container tour and a luncheon program featuring legislative representatives.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Enjoy ribs and wings at the Wadena County fairgrounds with the Wadena Lions Pig-N-Wing challenge starting at 1 p.m.

