Thursday, Aug. 26
Sign up on the Red Cross website to donate blood at Trinity Lutheran Church, 424 E Gilman Street, New York Mills from 1-7 p.m. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 for an appointment.
Friday, Aug. 27
- You can also sign up to donate blood at the Wadena Maslowski Wellness and Research Center, 17 SW 5th Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Central Lakes College Staples Ag & Energy Center field day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be ride ‘n drive opportunities, workshops, kids program, drone flight demonstrations, garden tour, indoor food growing container tour and a luncheon program featuring legislative representatives.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Enjoy ribs and wings at the Wadena County fairgrounds with the Wadena Lions Pig-N-Wing challenge starting at 1 p.m.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Tuesdays (book meeting); 7 p.m., Wednesdays; and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena-Deer Creek produce stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the school greenhouse on Tuesdays.
- Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
- For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.