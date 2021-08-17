The 54th annual Wadena Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed was a great success with estimates putting this year's event among the top.

Out of the more than 300 dozen ears of corn picked, shucked and cooked for the event, less than eight dozen were left at the end of the event. With bread and cucumber salad also running slim, it was clear the community came out in strong support of the event.

Funds from the feed help support community projects, student scholarships and worldwide efforts of Rotary International.

While the club was unable to host an event in 2020, they had a record year in 2019, serving about 1,800 meals.

More news will be shared once final results from the event are in.