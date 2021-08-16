Pfizer vaccine clinics at Tri-County Health Care. Call 218-631-3510 to schedule an appointment.

Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (main campus by the farmer's market), 49725 County 83, Staples.

Little Red Caboose Variety Show at 7 p.m. at Centennial Auditorium, 401 Centennial Drive, Staples. You can purchase tickets at lctstaples.com or at the door.

Meatballs for Mentors fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. outside of Centennial Auditorium. The funds will benefit Kinship partner's youth mentoring in the Staples-Motley area.

Free car seat clinic with Todd-Wadena Healthy Connections from 3-7 p.m. at the Sebeka clinic, 106 Minnesota Ave. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-632-8480 or emailing lisa.scheller@co.wadena.mn.us.

Friday, Aug. 20

Wadena County Public Health Moderna vaccine clinic appointments from 10 a.m. to noon p.m. at 22 Dayton Ave. SE., Wadena. Register online at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/1932953603 or call 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351. Registration is required.

Take in Bluffton's Hometown Days on Aug. 20-21 with a kickball game, sand volleyball, car show, movie in the park, parade, sidewalk chalk art contest, axe throwing and fireworks.

Kalevala Puppet Pageant, a community street theater experience, at the New York Mills VFW at 7 p.m. A second performance is on Aug. 21 at 1:45 p.m. at Finn Creek Museum.

England Prairie Show Days: Take part in harvesting potatoes on Aug. 22, enjoy a roast beef dinner on Aug. 20 and spend the rest of the weekend enjoying an antique tractor pull and horses working the fields. The events take place at 14229 County Road 1, Verndale.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Wadena fly-in at the airport with airplane rides, bounce houses, car show, food and activities from 7 a.m. to noon.

Staples Railroad Days continues with a 5K, corn feed at the Alliance Church, carnival games, parade, pizza eating contest, car show and street dance.

Monday, Aug. 23

Heartsaver CPR class at the Tri-County Wesley building. The class teaches you how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and choking. Pre-registration for the course is required on their website or by contacting Tom Krueger at 218-632-8738.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Fair Oaks Lodge healthcare worker appreciation parade at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the Sunnybrook Road and Shady Lane Drive intersection.

Standing dates