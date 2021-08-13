With creativity and safety in mind, community members can help paint a new crosswalk in Staples. You can paint a portion of the crosswalk from Aug. 23-27. Art supplies are provided.

The project will create an artistic and accessible mid-block crosswalk on Prairie Avenue NE by the Dino Park and Lakewood Care Center. Community members also had the opportunity to create idea pieces at two summer farmer's markets.

Lakewood Health System received a grant from the Five Wings Art Council for designing and painting the crosswalk. Additional grants supported working with the city to add the sidewalk.

The city public works department will move the current crosswalk to the west and construct a highly visible and accessible mid-block crossing with curb ramps and pedestrian signs. More than 350 feet of sidewalks will also be installed. Crosswalk signals will also be added.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.