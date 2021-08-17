In their biggest event to date, the Wadena County Humane Society raised about $27,000 in an afternoon of golfing and gathering at Whitetail Run Golf Course in Wadena.

The event on Monday Aug. 9, brought out 27 teams and 107 golfers. The best turnout ever, according to Wadena County Humane Society president Tracy Adams Kooman.

Helping to raise the funds, guests bought out a wall of wine with 70 bottles and over 75 prizes were handed out. The event included a steak sandwich dinner from Paulette’s Country Kitchen. Twenty to 30 volunteers kept everything running smoothly. There was even some light entertainment as a local 4H group came onto the course and practiced dog training and agility.

Results

1st: Terry Brasel, Marc Helmrichs, Doug Brueske and Jay Ganz

2nd: Mary and Armand Brachman, Mayor George Deiss and Peter Kooman. (Both first and second place won a foursome of golf at The Pines at Grandview Lodge Nisswa along with other prizes.)

Golf prizes were awarded to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 10th and 15th places.