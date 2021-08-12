After the concerts were canceled in 2020, the association is ready to bring delight with six unique acts. Two of the performers had planned for the early 2020 season with four additional performers newly scheduled, like Jared Sherlock and David Shannon. Tickets to all six shows are $45 a person, $15 for students and $90 for a family.

The first show in September kicks off with family entertainer Kenny Ahern with themes similar to a circus performer, as WACA president Bonnie Kingsley said. He will also have a special performance for students earlier in the day. The sound of a capella music comes next with Ball in the House. The singers use their voices to create melodies and instrument sounds.

“We have always, always enjoyed a capella groups when they’ve come to our auditorium. We have very, very good acoustics so that’s a nice bonus for us,” Kingsley said.

In October, you can have the treat of listening to the “magical voice” of Broadway star David Shannon, including his Irish accent, according to Kingsley. Another musical arrangement, this time full of instruments, will showcase The New Odyssey Guy. Gary Todd was originally part of another group who played 30 different instruments. Kingsley expects him to be as greatly entertaining with fun stories and 10 instruments of his own.

The fun continues with Jared Sherlock, a magician, illusionist and comedian. In April, the curtain closes with Alex Meixner, who is well known for his playing the accordion. With parents who loved polka, Kingsley said this performance is “near and dear to my heart.” Their family has her mom’s accordion and she finds the skill it takes to memorize the songs amazing. She met Meixner at an accordion festival in Washington a few years ago and again connected him to the concert lineup.

“My parents were avid polka dancers, and they in fact used to travel up to Ironworld to the polka festival up there near Hibbing and Alex was a young boy who played with his father’s polka band,” Kingsley said. “He plays so many different kinds of accordions, it’s just mind boggling.”

Kingsley recommends all the concerts in Wadena as well as the surrounding areas. While reciprocity isn’t as encouraged this season, you can still attend the concerts in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, Park Rapids and Sauk Centre with your membership ticket. The Wadena concerts are in Memorial Auditorium and start at 7:30 p.m. on the designated days. To purchase tickets, call Kingsley for a form or stop by the first show.

The concert association is run by a board of volunteers who schedule the acts with Allied Concert Services and run the events from ticketing to seating people. Kingsley is completing her last year as president after 12 years and said the association is looking for a new president. She said without a president the association would end.

If you’d like to volunteer on the board, you can contact Kingsley at 218-371-9487 or through the Wadena Area Concert Association Facebook page.

These are the scheduled concert dates for Wadena, though the schedule may change to follow pandemic guidelines.