The Sustainable Farming Association is hosting an adaptive grazing field day in Menahga. The event is free and open to all to attend, and registration is encouraged.

The field day will showcase bale grazing, pastured pork production, water and fence infrastructure and adaptive grazing management. The speakers include farmer host Robert Keranen of Single Cedar Farm, SFA Soil Health lead Jared Luhman and a staff member of the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Single Cedar Farm is a 100% perennial pasture-based farm. Keranen raises grass-finished beef and pastured pork. He made the transition to grazing because he believes it is best for the soil and the financial benefits make it a good option for his business. In the future, he would like to add perennial fruit and nut trees to the operation.

The Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program and the opportunities it provides participating farmers will also be discussed. The event is Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Single Cedar Farm, 50201150th Street Menahga.

You can register for the field day on the Sustainable Farming Association website.