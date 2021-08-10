Otterfest will be returning to Ottertail on Saturday, Aug. 14. Prior to the festival, there will also be a demolition derby on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. On Saturday, this is the schedule of events:

  • All Day Vendor Show (contact Sue Van De Streek at 218-639-6110 or suevandestreek57@gmail.com)
  • 7:30-11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast
  • 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nick the Strolling Magician
  • 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Inflatables
  • 10 a.m. Classic Car Show (contact Stacy Olson at 218-731-1700, entry fee of $10)
  • 11 a.m. Big Parade (contact Lisa at at 218-371-7181 or lisa.augustus@hotmail.com)
  • 12-1 p.m. Special Magic Show

  • 1-3 p.m. Face Painting

  • 1 p.m. Family Games in Ottertail City Park (win prizes and see a snake display by Bucky Hamlett)

  • 1-3 p.m. Bingo

  • 2 p.m. Chicken Poop Bingo

  • 3:30 p.m. Otterwalk for Prizes

  • 4:30 p.m. Pork and Corn Feed

  • 5:30-7:30 p.m. Music by the Slewfoot Family Band

  • 8-11 p.m. Street Dance

  • Dusk Fireworks

For more information, go to visitottertail.com.

