Otterfest will be returning to Ottertail on Saturday, Aug. 14. Prior to the festival, there will also be a demolition derby on Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. On Saturday, this is the schedule of events:
- All Day Vendor Show (contact Sue Van De Streek at 218-639-6110 or suevandestreek57@gmail.com)
- 7:30-11 a.m. Pancake Breakfast
- 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Nick the Strolling Magician
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Inflatables
- 10 a.m. Classic Car Show (contact Stacy Olson at 218-731-1700, entry fee of $10)
- 11 a.m. Big Parade (contact Lisa at at 218-371-7181 or lisa.augustus@hotmail.com)
- 12-1 p.m. Special Magic Show
1-3 p.m. Face Painting
1 p.m. Family Games in Ottertail City Park (win prizes and see a snake display by Bucky Hamlett)
1-3 p.m. Bingo
2 p.m. Chicken Poop Bingo
3:30 p.m. Otterwalk for Prizes
4:30 p.m. Pork and Corn Feed
5:30-7:30 p.m. Music by the Slewfoot Family Band
8-11 p.m. Street Dance
Dusk Fireworks
For more information, go to visitottertail.com.