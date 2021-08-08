U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach will speak in Staples on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Timbers Event Center in Staples. The event is sponsored by Crossroads Conservatives.

Fischbach was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 1996 in a special election by flipping a long-held Democrat seat, which she held until 2018. In 2011, Fischbach was the first woman in Minnesota history to serve as President of the Minnesota Senate. She also served as Chair of the Minnesota Senate Higher Education Committee, and most recently was the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota.

Fischbach received a B.A. in Political Science and Economics from St. Cloud State University and a J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.

Fischbach is a native Minnesotan. She and her husband, Scott, live in the Paynesville area and have two adult children and five grandchildren.

The Timbers Event Center is located at 1212 NE Second Avenue in Staples. Lodging information is available at www.timberlakehotel.com

To help with planning, reservations are appreciated. You can RSVP by contacting Diane Carlson at 218-296-1348 or dcarlson1899@charter.net. Special menu options will be available and the program will begin following dinner.