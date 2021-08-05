From clothes to vegetables, donuts, shoes, furniture, tools and popcorn, Wadena’s Crazy Day sales are ready to impress. The sales continue until 6 p.m. on Aug. 5.

The morning business started off good with many people also attending the St. Ann’s rummage sale that had a crowd waiting outside. Sandy French of Greiman’s said people are coming and going, though last year’s morning was a little busier. The business as a whole has been successful as businesses are creating products and events have returned. Overall, the downtown businesses are seeing people glad to be out and about.

“Last year was just so COVID-y that it’s a lot better that people are … more free, they’re out, they’re excited to just be outdoors,” said Ryan Damlo of Canoe Paddle Kettle Corn. “When the kids keep walking back and have to grab more popcorn to bring up there that’s always a good problem.”

While there aren’t many sales along Hwy 10, the Crazy Day signs encourage people to stop and shop, plus Merickel Ace Hardware and Lumber and Erica’s House of Wellness do have sales. Before the tables even hit the sidewalk people were waiting for the deals at Merickels, according to Sandy Hess. Carol Rohr of Hometown Crafts also noted the busy morning with people arriving before 8 a.m. to check out the deals spread between their several tables.

“I love it,” Rohr said of seeing people out shopping and enjoying the day. She hopes wearing masks won’t return.

The interest in building and home projects has meant a busy time at Merickels along with an increase in online orders, as Hess said. People are also quick to buy up their supply of canning lids.

“It’s just been a good year business wise. Hard to get some inventories, we’re ordering stuff and it’s real hard. Then different suppliers are out,” Hess said. “We get two trucks a week and pretty much all year it’s been anywhere from 50 to 65, 70% of what we order we get. So we’ve had to get resourceful and pay additional shipping to get it from other places.

When comparing the summer of 2020 to this summer, Now & Forever Wedding Gallery owner Amanda Schmidt said “it’s 150% better” while “a lot of things from last year moved to this year so it’s kind of like double booked almost without being double booked.” As business picks up, she said people are understanding of the product availability and shipping delays.

“It is very hard to get stuff in a timely manner, though, so that hasn’t changed,” Schmidt said.

As you head down Jefferson Street, there are more clothes and decor items along with Colombian style lemonade and music at The Taste of Colombia. You can even find sunflowers, bracelets, green beans, bell peppers and tomatoes for sale. Plus, you can get your donut fix at Leeseberg’s Sweet Treats as you walk between sales.

With a successful summer season and booked fall, Canoe Paddle Kettle Corn also started the sales day strong with plenty of popping to keep up with in BN Park and sales in front of Weber’s Hardware.

“It’s been busy,” Damlo said about their third, and best, year in business. They’ve been popping kettle corn at events in the area as well as all the way down in Mankato. “For us, we’re still trying to teach the kids all about business and just the ability to be out and doing something like this.”

The steady groups of people bring their smiles and business.

“I’m grateful that Wadena allows us to do this still because yeah it’s very helpful,” Schmidt said.