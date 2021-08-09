Thursday, Aug. 12
- Experience the delights of the Wadena Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Burlington Northern Park.
- Wadena Development Authority board meets at noon in the City Council Chambers.
Pfizer vaccine clinics at Tri-County Health Care. Call 218-631-3510 to schedule an appointment.
Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, Battle Lake.
Friday, Aug. 13
Wadena County Public Health Moderna vaccine clinic appointments from 10 a.m. to noon p.m. at 22 Dayton Ave. SE., Wadena. Register online at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/9513296030 or call 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351. Registration is required.
Saturday, Aug. 14
- Old Wadena Rendezvous entertains from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14-15. The event includes music, food, reenactments and a genuine walk back in time to the area's early days of fur trade.
Brunch on the Cornerstone Farm, 520th Ave, Henning, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be tours of their new barn, meat and vegetables available to purchase, door prizes and goats to pet.
Enjoy a parade, games and plenty of food alongside the Slew Foot Family Band at Otterfest in Ottertail.
Wadena County Enduro Series championship from 1-4 p.m. at the Wadena County Fair.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena-Deer Creek produce stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the school greenhouse on Tuesdays.
- Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
- For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
- Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.