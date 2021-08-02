BEMIDJI, Minn. — Country music entertainer Chris Young is bringing his “Famous Friends Tour 2021,” along with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Callista Clark, to Bemidji, Minnesota, this fall.

The Sanford Center in Bemidji will host Chris Young: Famous Friends Tour 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

Ticket options include $90, $70, $55, $45 price levels (additional fees may apply), and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

"With nearly 5 billion career streams in addition to his 12 No. 1 singles, Chris is also getting ready to release his highly anticipated eighth studio album — 'Famous Friends' — this Friday, Aug. 6," a release said. "Led by the multi-week chart-topping title track with Kane Brown, the 14-song project features several more of Chris’s famous friends, including collaborations with Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny, plus background vocals from Sarah Buxton and Hillary Lindsey."

For more information, visit chrisyoungcountry.com.