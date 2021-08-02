Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.

Friday, Aug. 6

Camp Madhatter live performance of "Our Town" at Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Wadena County Public Health Moderna vaccine clinic appointments from 10 a.m. to noon p.m. at 22 Dayton Ave. SE., Wadena. Register online at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/0315262399

Saturday, Aug. 7

Enjoy a deep pit chicken dinner and an original music show, "Lakefront Town," at the Verndale Alliance Church at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for 250 people. Adults are $20 and children under 13 years old are $13. For tickets, call 218-445-5619.

Opening reception for the "Nelja Generations" gallery at the New York Mills Cultural Center from 1-3 p.m. The show features the work of the four generations of women in the Aho family from Central Minnesota.

Sunday, Aug. 8

The St. Joseph Catholic Church Festival in Bertha goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy brunch from 9-11 a.m. (freewill offering). Or, choose a $5 grilled hot dog or brat meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Silent auction and games included. The church is located at 201 Cherry St., Bertha.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Join other parents from 5-6pm for the “Teach Your Teens Money Moxie Webinar” and learn methods to show your teens important money life skills and ways to match those money lessons to real life experiences. Get started with tools that help your teen gain the knowledge and practical skills they need to develop good money habits. This free webinar is provided by experts at Lutheran Social Services, a partner of Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union. Although there is no cost to join the Zoom meeting, pre-registration is required mmfcu.org/events. For questions call Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union at (218)829-0371.

Wadena Senior Center board meeting at 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Sign up on the Red Cross website to donate blood at the Bluffton Community Center at 202 Center Street from noon-6 p.m. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 for an appointment.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Experience the delights of the Wadena Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Burlington Northern Park.

