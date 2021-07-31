VERNDALE - Festivities kicked off with record attendance at the third annual Raider's Run here Saturday, July 31.

The event's 69 participants helped raise money for the Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale Girls Track and Field team.

That was followed by kids and adult activities spread between Verndale's city park and at the PIrate's Den, where a parking lot party, sand volleyball tournament and bounce houses extended the fun.

Events are still happening here and include:

Verndale Fire Department Smoked ribs and pulled pork meal before and after grand parade

Grand parade- 6 p.m.

Duck drop follows the parade

Fireworks at dusk

Live band Mug Wugs from 9 p.m. to midnight

Raider's Run results

The third annual Raider’s Run 5K and 2 Mile uncluded 69 runners and three new course records were set.

2 MILE RESULTS – FEMALE

Top 3 Overall Female: 1st – Kendra Miller, 2nd – Kaylee Baker, 3rd – Ashley Warren.

10 – 14 years old: 1st – Kendra Miller 13:18 (New Course Record), 2nd – Mikayla Allen 19:15, 3rd Skylee Hauer 20:27, 4th Nicole Hess 37:25, 5th – Madison Snyder 37:26.

15 – 19 Years old: 1st -Kaylee Baker 18:33, 2nd – Ashley Warren 18:34, 3rd – Kendra Captain 20:41, 4th – Aubrey Hess 20:42, 5th – Jamie Hahn 25:54, 6th - Keara Kern 25:56.

20 – 29 Years old: 1st – Marissa Baker 23:25, 2nd - Shiann Richter 23:27, 3rd – Amy Cihlar 24:45.

30 – 39 Years old: 1st – Shyla Hess 27:46.

2 MILE RESULTS – MALE

Top 3 Overall Male: 1st – Preston Miller, 2nd – Josh Tabery, 3rd – Rekker Oyster.

0 – 9 Years old: 1st - Vance Lockwood 18:29, 2nd - Royal Oyster 19:33.

10 – 14 Years old: 1st – Rekker Oyster 18:28, 2nd – Logan Yeske 21:17.

15 – 19 Years old: 1st – Preston Miller 11:25 (New Course Record), 2nd – Josh Tabery 11:45, 3rd - Jake Ismil 25:53, 4th – Eli Butler 25:56.

5k RESULTS - FEMALE

Top 3 Overall Female: 1st – Joni Schwartz, 2nd – Brittani Oyster, 3rd – Olivia Stanley.

0 – 9 Years old: 1st – Lexi Captain 33:41.

10 – 14 Years old: 1st – Emilia Schwartz 34:32.

15 – 19 Years old: 1st – Olivia Stanley 26:20, 2nd - Taylor Lloyd 29:57, 3rd – Olivia Olsson 29:59, 4th – Becca Stanley 31:33, 5th – Grace Kludt 38:02.

20 – 29 Years old: 1st – Courtney Templin 26:56.

30 – 39 Years old: 1st – Brittney Oyster 25:30, 2nd – Erika Dalen 27:20, 3rd – Courtney Kuelbs 27:56, 4th – Katie Tyrrell 29:52, 5th – Brittney Hauer 31:07, 6th – Amanda Snyder.

40 – 49 Years old: 1st – Joni Schwartz 25:00, 2nd – Amanda Tyrrell 33:33, 3rd – Millissa Dick 34:42, 4th – Susan Yeske 34:57, 5th – Denise Graba 39:19, 6th – Dixie Allen 39:48, 7th – Dawn Captain 39:54.

50 – 59 Years old: 1st – Holly Kern 34:37.

60 and Over: 1st – AnnaMarie Tabery.

5k RESULTS - MALE

Top 3 Overall Male: 1st – Brady Rach, 2nd – Nathaniel Bervig, 3rd – Elias Bervig.

10 – 14 Years old: 1st – Brady Rach 17:56 (New Course Record), 2nd Ephraim Bervig 19:30, 3rd – Henry Lockwood 20:23, 4th – Asher Bervig 20:55, 5th – Tobias Bervig 24:30, 6th – Ruger Oyster 24:49, 7th – Rylie Clews 48:11.

15 – 19 Years old: 1st – Nathaniel Bervig 18:09, 2nd – Elias Bervig 18:47, 3rd – Aden Rach 20:31, 4th – Zach Baumgartner 20:44.

20 – 29 Years old: 1st – Dustin Motschenbacher 21:02, 2nd – Tyler Suhl 25:49, 3rd – Dalton Murdock 27:35, 4th – Garrett Schmig 38:04.

30 – 39 Years old: 1st – Brian Kuelbs 20:50, 2nd – Brent Tyrell 28:06.

40 – 49 Years old: 1st – Bill Lockwood 20:57, 2nd – Ben Hess 28:42, 3rd – Tony Stanley 31:34, 4th – Jeremy Schwartz 34:33.