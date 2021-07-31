Finding a princess at the Sebeka Red Eye River Days was easy as the Miss Sebeka 2020 and 2021 royalty volunteered and enjoyed the day. The royalty helped at the 5K, served ice cream, ran kiddie games and played in the tug of war rounds all before the parade.

The rest of the events include:

Saturday, July 31

6:30-9 p.m. Sebeka FFA Alumni and Friends Silent Auction at the Sebeka United Methodist Church. Winners are announced at 9:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Kiddie parade

7:30 p.m. Grand parade on Main Street

8:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. Street Dance at the Sebeka Liquor Store Parking Lot. $5 cover charge. After 10 p.m., 21 years old and over

Sunday, August 1

8 a.m. to noon Lion's Breakfast at the Sebeka Senior Center

10 a.m. Community worship service in the park hosted by Our Savior's Lutheran Church

11:30 a.m. Duck races at the foot bridge in Sebeka Park

1 p.m. Raffle drawing in the town square

1 p.m. Kids triathlon at the Sebeka pool

There will not be the paint in the park event.