With a faithful crowd of attendees, people soaked in the sun and fun of the Deer Creek Trails Day.
The celebrations have included 31 parades over the years with announcer Dan Hendershot sharing his community commentary for 28 of those. He thanked veterans and service members for making American freedoms possible.
The grand parade along with free activities such as face painting, bouncy houses, a medallion hunt, photo booth, bean bag toss, baseball and magic show followed during the day. About 15 kids also participated in a kiddie parade for the first time in many years.
As one of the parade highlights, Birak Shrine Club members speed around in circles during Deer Trails Day on July 24, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
While awaiting the next candy drop, parade attendees wave their thanks to the parade entries in the Deer Trails Day parade on July 24, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Along their many parade routes, Miss Wadena 2021 Emma Bushinger (top), First Princess Kaylin Lupkes and Second Princess Taliah Brown practice their royal waves at the Deer Trails Day parade on July 24, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
People of all ages enjoyed the Trowbridge Creek Zoo animals, including the kangaroo, during Deer Trails Day on July 24, 2021.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
The Deer Trails Day will be moved to June for 2022. A group also hopes to add a demo derby.