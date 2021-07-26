With a faithful crowd of attendees, people soaked in the sun and fun of the Deer Creek Trails Day.

The celebrations have included 31 parades over the years with announcer Dan Hendershot sharing his community commentary for 28 of those. He thanked veterans and service members for making American freedoms possible.

The grand parade along with free activities such as face painting, bouncy houses, a medallion hunt, photo booth, bean bag toss, baseball and magic show followed during the day. About 15 kids also participated in a kiddie parade for the first time in many years.

The Deer Trails Day will be moved to June for 2022. A group also hopes to add a demo derby.