Thursday, July 29
Veterans, active military members and their spouses are invited to a CareerForce virtual career fair from 1-3 p.m. To register, visit portal.premiervirtual.com. Resumes are encouraged but not required.
Friday, July 30
Davina and the Vagabonds live at 7 p.m. at the Sounds of Spirit Lake in Menahga. Bring a lawn chair. Rain venue is the Menahga School. Food and refreshments are available on site.
Sebeka Red Eye River Days: The days kick off with a baseball game and bean bag tournament on July 30 and continue through August 1 with games, a 5K run/walk, escape rooms, ice cream, tug of war, parades, street dance and duck races. Registration information for the 5K, kids triathlon and escape rooms are available on their Facebook page. Read more on page A7.
Saturday, July 31
Verndale Days: Begin with the Raiders Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 and continue with fun for the family including bounce houses and face painting with fireworks at dusk. Street dance is from 9 p.m. to midnight. Find out more on page B6.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Hear a free music recital at 3 p.m. in the Loft at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena featuring artists Johanna Brunsberg (flute) and Lisa Winter (piano). They plan to play music by Black composers, including pieces by William Grant Still and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Sign up on the Red Cross website to donate blood at the Verndale Alliance Church at 109 Brown Street from 1-7 p.m. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 for an appointment.
First Tuesday dance at the Wadena VFW from 1-4 p.m. more info call 218-639-0132. Dances are every first Tuesday of the month.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Enjoy a deep pit chicken dinner and an original music show, "Lakefront Town," at the Verndale Alliance Church at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for 250 people. Adults are $20 and children under 13 years old are $13. For tickets, call 218-445-5619.
Sunday, Aug. 8
The St. Joseph Catholic Church Festival in Bertha goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy brunch from 9-11 a.m. (freewill offering). Or, choose a $5 grilled hot dog or brat meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Silent auction and games included. The church is located at 201 Cherry St., Bertha.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Join other parents from 5-6pm for the “Teach Your Teens Money Moxie Webinar” and learn methods to show your teens important money life skills and ways to match those money lessons to real life experiences. Get started with tools that help your teen gain the knowledge and practical skills they need to develop good money habits. This free webinar is provided by experts at Lutheran Social Services, a partner of Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union. Although there is no cost to join the Zoom meeting, pre-registration is required mmfcu.org/events. For questions call Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union at (218)829-0371.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the library. A recording will also be shared on the library's Facebook page.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena-Deer Creek produce stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the school greenhouse on Tuesdays.
Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.