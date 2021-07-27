Veterans, active military members and their spouses are invited to a CareerForce virtual career fair from 1-3 p.m. To register, visit portal.premiervirtual.com. Resumes are encouraged but not required.

Friday, July 30

Davina and the Vagabonds live at 7 p.m. at the Sounds of Spirit Lake in Menahga. Bring a lawn chair. Rain venue is the Menahga School. Food and refreshments are available on site.

Sebeka Red Eye River Days: The days kick off with a baseball game and bean bag tournament on July 30 and continue through August 1 with games, a 5K run/walk, escape rooms, ice cream, tug of war, parades, street dance and duck races. Registration information for the 5K, kids triathlon and escape rooms are available on their Facebook page. Read more on page A7.

Saturday, July 31

Verndale Days: Begin with the Raiders Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 and continue with fun for the family including bounce houses and face painting with fireworks at dusk. Street dance is from 9 p.m. to midnight. Find out more on page B6.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Hear a free music recital at 3 p.m. in the Loft at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena featuring artists Johanna Brunsberg (flute) and Lisa Winter (piano). They plan to play music by Black composers, including pieces by William Grant Still and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Sign up on the Red Cross website to donate blood at the Verndale Alliance Church at 109 Brown Street from 1-7 p.m. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 for an appointment.

First Tuesday dance at the Wadena VFW from 1-4 p.m. more info call 218-639-0132. Dances are every first Tuesday of the month.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Enjoy a deep pit chicken dinner and an original music show, "Lakefront Town," at the Verndale Alliance Church at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for 250 people. Adults are $20 and children under 13 years old are $13. For tickets, call 218-445-5619.

Sunday, Aug. 8

The St. Joseph Catholic Church Festival in Bertha goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy brunch from 9-11 a.m. (freewill offering). Or, choose a $5 grilled hot dog or brat meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Silent auction and games included. The church is located at 201 Cherry St., Bertha.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Join other parents from 5-6pm for the “Teach Your Teens Money Moxie Webinar” and learn methods to show your teens important money life skills and ways to match those money lessons to real life experiences. Get started with tools that help your teen gain the knowledge and practical skills they need to develop good money habits. This free webinar is provided by experts at Lutheran Social Services, a partner of Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union. Although there is no cost to join the Zoom meeting, pre-registration is required mmfcu.org/events. For questions call Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union at (218)829-0371.

Standing dates