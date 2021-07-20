Come for brunch or lunch and stay for the fun at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Festival in Bertha on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and ham and fruit at 9-11 a.m. brunch (freewill offering). Or, choose a $5 grilled hot dog or brat meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cool off with an ice cream float made with locally brewed Thousand Lakes Brewing root beer.

Shop at the silent auction and country store. Play Bingo, children’s games and walk the cake walk. Tickets available for the all-cash raffle at 1 p.m.

The church is located at 201 Cherry St., Bertha.