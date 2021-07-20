Crowds clamored for pancakes and watched with wonderment the endless traffic of planes stopping off at the Henning Airport Saturday, July 17, for the 38th annual Henning Fly-In and Dine-In Breakfast.

Organizers agreed the crowds were far larger than expected as planes filled the field and hungry guests kept a line stretched out for much of the morning waiting for a pancake breakfast and a chance to win raffle drawings. Weather is often the biggest opponent of the event, but this year brought splendid conditions for a flight through lakes country.