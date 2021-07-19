Kathie Brekke and the 42nd Street Jazz Band will perform Sunday, July 25 at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Depot. In addition to great jazz, the program will include the appearance of Auntie Kreamsaugen, a comedienne entertainer from Jasper's Jubilee Theatre in Park Rapids.

The program is free and open to the public.

The concert is scheduled for outdoors and attendees are asked to bring their own chair and a mask. In case of rain, the concert will be held inside the Depot.

The Wadena County Historical Society has hosted concerts by Kathie Brekke and the 42nd Street Jazz Band for many years. Check the website for last year's concert which was recorded live as well as many other programs now available at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

For more information, email 603wchs@arvig.net.