The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is featuring the wildlife photographs of Brad Anderson and fish decoys by Larry Lange, Brad Lange and John Peeters. The artwork is on display through July 31.

A free reception and presentation by photographer Brad Anderson, of Ottertail, will be held on Wednesday, July 21 from 5-7 p.m. He will present more photos and discuss his photo adventures.

Anderson’s photographs include breathtaking images of birds, animals and landscapes, according to a Cultural Center news release.

“Driving the back roads of Minnesota provides me with countless opportunities to photograph the native wildlife," Anderson said in his artist statement. "My camera travels with me everywhere as some of the best opportunities come at the most unexpected times. I am an avid outdoorsman that enjoys waiting quietly in a blind or ghillie suit, wading through shallow water in a floating photography blind, or driving thousands of miles a year on gravel roads looking for wildlife.”

The handmade fish decoys are by local decoy artists Larry Lange and Brad Lange of Perham and John Peeters of rural New York Mills. According to the release, these beautifully created decoys range from traditional to whimsical, and show the artists’ skill and attention to detail.

"This gallery exhibit is a great example of our organizational vision to 'celebrate the local' including local artists as well as our local fishing and wildlife culture. Otter Tail County is filled with incredible outdoor wildlife and recreation, and fishing is part of New York Mills' DNA as the home of Lund boats," said Betsy Roder, Cultural Center Executive Director. "This show celebrates the intersection of local art, wildlife and fishing culture through the work of this talented photographer and decoy artists."

This activity is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

The show is free and open to the public. The gallery and gift shop hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Private viewing and tours can be arranged by contacting Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or cheryl@kulcher.org.