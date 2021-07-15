Where's the beef, you ask? There's at least 350 pounds of it at the Wadena Lions Barbecue serving now until 7 p.m. tonight in Burlington Northern Park.

But there's also over 350 pounds of pulled pork butts, side dishes and more filling the central park with an aroma that helps you feel like life is back to normal once again.

The meat's cooked by Smokehouse BBQ in Wadena, then proofed once more by the qualified volunteers among the Lions before a good shredding and some secret ingredients that resemble salt and brown sugar.

The annual fundraiser for the Wadena Lions welcomes all out for a bite. The club has been serving the area since 1922.