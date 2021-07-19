Friday, July 23
Sounds of Spirit Lake concert: 7 p.m., Monroe Crossing. Make sure to bring your own lawn chair or blanket. If it’s raining, the concerts are held at the Menahga High School.
Saturday, July 24
- Wadena Round Up: Features include family events starting at 2 p.m. Street Dance at B & N Park featuring Tate McClain Band starts at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Wadena VFW, Iron Corral and Drastic Measures.
- Sign up for the disc golf tournament or stop by for viewing the entertainment in Sunnybrook Park. The first round starts at 9 a.m. More information is available on the Disc Golf Scene website.
Enjoy Deer Creek Trail Days with the Smokin’ Hot 5K at 8 a.m. and a costume party kiddie parade, grand parade, baseball, a magic show, street dance with Eric’s Dance band and face painting.
Sunday, July 25
- 42nd Street Jazz Band at B & N Park starts at 7 p.m. Includes comedian act.
- Country/rock musicians Eric Neznik and Jason Franzen will be bringing their acoustic sound to the Music in the Park series in Staples at 7 p.m.
- Ice cream social with pie, barbecue and ham sandwiches from 2-7 p.m. at Esther Lutheran Church, 11019 625 Ave., Parkers Prairie.
Tuesday, July 27
See the "Making a Killing" movie and hear from actor Jude Moran in a New York Mills Public Library event at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required by calling 218-385-2436.
The Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. via Zoom video conference. The hearing is to approve the revised five-year capital fund plan. Contact the Wadena HRA for meeting login details.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Hear a free music recital at 3 p.m. in the Loft at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena featuring artists Johanna Brunsberg (flute) and Lisa Winter (piano). They plan to play music by Black composers, including pieces by William Grant Still and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the library. A recording will also be shared on the library's Facebook page.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena-Deer Creek produce stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the school greenhouse on Tuesdays.
Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
Wadena County Republicans meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Pizza Ranch in Wadena. Dinner and visiting at 6 p.m. with speakers and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Call (218) 894-1899 for more information.