Sounds of Spirit Lake concert: 7 p.m., Monroe Crossing. Make sure to bring your own lawn chair or blanket. If it’s raining, the concerts are held at the Menahga High School.

Saturday, July 24

Wadena Round Up: Features include family events starting at 2 p.m. Street Dance at B & N Park featuring Tate McClain Band starts at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Wadena VFW, Iron Corral and Drastic Measures.

Sign up for the disc golf tournament or stop by for viewing the entertainment in Sunnybrook Park. The first round starts at 9 a.m. More information is available on the Disc Golf Scene website.

Enjoy Deer Creek Trail Days with the Smokin’ Hot 5K at 8 a.m. and a costume party kiddie parade, grand parade, baseball, a magic show, street dance with Eric’s Dance band and face painting.

Sunday, July 25

42 nd Street Jazz Band at B & N Park starts at 7 p.m. Includes comedian act.

Country/rock musicians Eric Neznik and Jason Franzen will be bringing their acoustic sound to the Music in the Park series in Staples at 7 p.m.

Ice cream social with pie, barbecue and ham sandwiches from 2-7 p.m. at Esther Lutheran Church, 11019 625 Ave., Parkers Prairie.

Tuesday, July 27

See the "Making a Killing" movie and hear from actor Jude Moran in a New York Mills Public Library event at 7 p.m. Pre-registration is required by calling 218-385-2436.

The Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. via Zoom video conference. The hearing is to approve the revised five-year capital fund plan. Contact the Wadena HRA for meeting login details.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Hear a free music recital at 3 p.m. in the Loft at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena featuring artists Johanna Brunsberg (flute) and Lisa Winter (piano). They plan to play music by Black composers, including pieces by William Grant Still and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor.

Standing dates