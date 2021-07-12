While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage, and donors of all blood types especially type O are urged to make an appointment to give now.

The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries, according to a Red Cross news release.

To thank donors, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email and automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year. People will also be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance at the donation sites. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Motley: July 22 from noon to 6 p.m., Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. S

Sebeka: July 27 from noon to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 100 Jefferson Ave. S

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements, according to the release.

The Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.