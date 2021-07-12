In the Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre's first performance since the pandemic started, the cast shared "Three Nights in Arid Flats" on July 10 and 11.

In the small town of Arid Flats, Owen Yearnsley and Myron Firepants are trapped in a time loop after their bus breaks down. Throughout the melodrama, the two work to figure out how to leave town while also falling in love with locals Tess Tenderheart and Irma Notalot.

The Madhatters also performed the melodrama in 2017. The melodrama is the first one Michelle and Doug Curtis wrote together.

"It was fun to be back out in front of people and to ham it up and have a good time, and hopefully they had a good time," Michelle said.

The cast and crew included Michelle Curtis, Bronwynn Touchette, Sara Goetze, Doug Curtis, Kevin Klawitter, Lora Foust and Corabeth Curtis.

The Madhatters are planning for drama camp July 26-Aug. 6 in Memorial Auditorium, the One Act play showcase in October and "Into the Woods" in spring 2022.