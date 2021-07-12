With days full of summer activities, Bertha celebrated community with a truck and tractor pull, art events, a parade, dance, coin scramble, museum hours and food galore.

The tractor pull brought visitors from across Minnesota to the track right along Hwy 71. The event is hosted by the Bertha Fire Department, who also had their first bean bag tournament.

Bruce Mehl on his B John Deere during the Bertha Days truck and tractor pull on July 10, 2021. The model was made from the 1930s to 1952. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Bruce Mehl on his B John Deere during the Bertha Days truck and tractor pull on July 10, 2021. The model was made from the 1930s to 1952. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal

Families also headed down the street for activities to enjoy in the warm sun. Besides indoor food opportunities, people also learned about Bertha's history in the museum. Volunteer Thomas Blashack said he is proud of the museum. He is a retired shop teacher who has a passion for military history.

Bertha Historical Museum volunteer Thomas Blashack smiles as he talks about candle tree holders on July 10, 2021. The museum is in an old bank on Main Street and Second Avenue. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Bertha Historical Museum volunteer Thomas Blashack smiles as he talks about candle tree holders on July 10, 2021. The museum is in an old bank on Main Street and Second Avenue. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal