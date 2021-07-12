The tractor pull brought visitors from across Minnesota to the track right along Hwy 71. The event is hosted by the Bertha Fire Department, who also had their first bean bag tournament.

Families also headed down the street for activities to enjoy in the warm sun. Besides indoor food opportunities, people also learned about Bertha's history in the museum. Volunteer Thomas Blashack said he is proud of the museum. He is a retired shop teacher who has a passion for military history.