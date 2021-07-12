Drivers navigated through about 15 different obstacles, such as backing in a corner L shape, distance from a curb and pre and post trip inspection.

The 33rd annual state competition hosted by the Minnesota Public Transit Association was held at St. Cloud State University on July 9-10.

Born and raised in Wadena, Rentz drove a big rig for the first time on a run from there to International Falls while working for his dad’s trucking firm -- when the younger Rentz was just 12 years old. If his dad had two loads to haul, he would have Leroy follow him in another truck. Leroy fondly remembers being paid in hamburgers and malts.

After he graduated from high school, Rentz detoured to serve in Vietnam. When he got out of the military he got back into the trucking game, traveling all over the U.S. and Canada. The job meant being away from his wife for long stretches at a time, but it was something the couple took in stride, he said.

Rentz then spent decades driving semis to support his family. When a truck Rentz bought was destroyed in a fire (two months after he made the last payment on it) he went to work for Genmar Transportation, which eventually became bankrupt. After half a century as a truck driver, Rentz spent two years out of a job until one day he ran into the head of WDC’s bus garage in Walmart who invited him to go to work as a substitute school bus driver. In 2011, he noticed a job posting in the paper for Friendly Rider for 20 hours of driving per week.

He worked part time both for WDC and Friendly Rider until accepting a full-time gig at the latter.